Technical college
Editor:
Payson College of Applied Technology and Science, doesn’t that sound great? A school not associated with any government institution, a stand-alone facility with an aim towards providing students with an education and a marketable skill without having to incur giant student loans.
A college where a student can obtain training, certification and licensing in fields like nuclear medicine technology, X-ray technician, automotive technician, electrician, welding, construction management, information technology, industrial design, precision machining, HVAC technology, MRI technician and all sorts of fields. There could be programs for business management with a focus on small business management and entrepreneurial skills. A school such as that could attract serious students from all over. Many of these technical careers can produce triple-digit incomes.
A technical college could still offer bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees in traditional fields like business or education or the sciences. The idea would be to train the student and to get them in the job market as soon as possible. It would be nice to have a school where employers would send recruiters looking to hire our students.
Waiting for ASU to come to Payson is like investing your future in the lottery. Clearly, ASU is not interested having a campus in Payson.
The Payson Unified School District has produced doctors, lawyers, engineers, professors, teachers and more. But most of our kids enter the job market after high school, so let’s give them a chance to go beyond what they thought was possible.
Gordon H. Gartner, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!