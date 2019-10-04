Thank hunters and shooters
Editor:
Next time you spend a few minutes watching birds at your backyard feeder, or pull to the side of the road near Show Low to watch a herd of elk, consider thanking a hunter or shooter for these valuable moments.
Dollars hunters and shooters spend on firearms, ammunition and equipment provide dollars to state wildlife agencies that allows them to properly manage and protect the wildlife resource. A tax levied on the dollars spent for hunting and shooting equipment has been granted back to the states since 1937. These grants have enabled the recovery, protection and management of our wildlife.
In addition to the above benefit, hunters contribute significantly to our local economies to the tune of $342 million annually in Arizona. This supports 5,700 jobs, which produces $208 million in salaries, and $42.5 million in state and local taxes. These contributions result from expenditures for services, lodging, etc., and are extremely important to Arizona’s rural economies.
Sales of hunting licenses also serve to help support the Arizona Game and Fish Dept., and when combined with the grant program resulting from sales of hunting and shooting equipment, comprise a significant portion of the department’s annual budget.
Hunters and shooters range from recreational to competitive shooters, to big- and small-game hunters. They may be your relatives or your neighbors or family members. Because of their contribution we owe them greatly for the wildlife legacy we enjoy today and for the contributions they make to our economy while pursuing hunting and shooting activities. They also enable the Arizona Game and Fish Dept. to fulfill its mission.
We should all be thankful for hunters and shooters and their great contribution to our state.
Tom Britt, Flagstaff
