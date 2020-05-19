Editor:
This letter is in response to Tom Lincoln’s letter about dogs on athletic fields.
To say it quite to the point, dogs do not belong on athletic fields for recreation for many reasons. I will start off by saying I too am a responsible dog owner like Tom and never felt the need to allow my dog recreation on an active athletic field. I have talked to the maintenance crew several times about the work put into our beautiful fields that are enjoyed by many locally and from the Valley. The urine from dogs kill the grass and leaves the yellowing. The feces are terrible on many levels ... even if you pick it up.
People who do not play ball sports do not realize your whole body, including your face, on a full run dive can and does touch the ground! Also, warm up for teams are on the ground stretching.
I am involved also with the athletics on these fields and I speak with authority and aggravation at times because the town allows dogs on the grass fields.
Here is one to think about. Why did the town not allow dogs on the artificial fields? Makes no sense because it’s for the same reason they are allowed on grass. The town has built a beautiful dog park in the same park even with fun things for the dogs to do.
Thank you town council for finally doing what should have been done many years ago. Dogs do not belong on athletic fields, and that’s common sense for the same reason tee ball, baseball, softball, football and soccer isn’t allowed inside the dog park.
Also, there is a beautiful one-mile trail above the fields to enjoy with your pet.
David Wilson, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!