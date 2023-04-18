Thank you Eli Crane

I’d like to thank Congressman Eli Crane and his staff for their direct help in restoring the community mailbox to the residents of Woodland Meadows HOA. Back in mid-November 2022, our community mailbox, situated at Overland Drive and Spring Road, was badly damaged when an errantly driven vehicle smashed into it. Despite many pleas, calls and appeals to responsible authorities, the residents of this area could not get delivered mail service to their homes. All of us,many elderly, had to make daily trips to the local post office, often waiting in long lines out the front door to get our mail.
Finally, after much frustration and disappointment, a few calls to congressman Crane’s office, via his chief aide Lori Mills, we got our new mailbox installed after only about one week’s wait. I’m sure I speak for the other residents in this area who were served by this mailbox that we express our gratitude in knowing that some of our elected officials, like congressman Crane, didn’t give us the usual shuffle off to Buffalo treatment! listened, a rare instance today, he got the job done. It shows that not all our elected officials are sitting around like bumps on a log and some do their job and attend to our concerns. Our thanks to his office for their work.
