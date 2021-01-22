Editor:
I was wonderfully surprised this morning when I found the supplemental magazine, Women of Rim Country, in my paper this morning. As always, this magazine is as lush and beautiful as always. The real surprise, though, was my name was on the cover!
To be chosen as one of just eight women to be singled-out in Rim Country is an overwhelming honor. There are so many women who do so much for our community I cannot fathom how you managed to choose just eight.
Since there was no byline on my article, I want to thank everyone at the Roundup for these terrific additional magazines you manage to produce each year. I also want to add that I am the director for the Payson Book Festival, a non-profit organization that works to promote literacy in the area and to support all the wonderful authors who make Rim Country home. Yes, we are planning on holding the book festival this year, on July 17th. https://www.PaysonBookFestival.org
For those who’d like to see what I write, you can find me at my website home, https://www.conniesrandomthoughts.com.
Again, to all the editors, journalists, and staff at the Payson Roundup, thank you so much.
Connie Cockrell, Payson
