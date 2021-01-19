Editor:
I would like to reach out to all my clients who have supported my business, Essential Therapies by Michele, 212 W. Main Street, this last year.
Thank you for trusting me with your essential needs. I want to remind everyone that the cosmetology and barber industry have always been held to high safety and sanitation standards. We are governed by a separate board of examiners and are inspected every year. Salons, barber shops and spas all have a rating sheet posted in their place of business.
I am committed to my client’s safety and well-being and will continue to provide a professional, safe and sanitary environment for you to relax and enjoy the treatments and services that improve your quality of life.
2020 was a difficult year for all of us. I send my heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones this year. We may not know each other personally, but your family members were family to me as well. Many had been with me for a number of years. Thanks again for your continued patronage. And, Happy New Year.
Michele Montbleau, Payson
