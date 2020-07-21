Editor:
I would like to give a big thanks to Shelley Allison, manager, and her entire crew at the Tonto Basin IGA. The store stayed open, stayed stocked and provided great service to the Tonto Basin area through the Bush Fire; things needed at the onset of the panic buying of COVID-19; and then the fire burning to their back door.
Through all this they stayed open as best they could. We had fresh milk, bread and meat. Ice and gas also never ran out.
Fire crews used the IGA parking lot to plan their next shift. These crews used a huge amount of ice, gas, water and food.
Fire and APS crews did a great job all throughout Tonto Basin. I’m proud to live here among some amazing people.
Again thanks so much to Shelly and Crew, who hung in there when they didn’t have to.
John O. Dryer, Tonto Basin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!