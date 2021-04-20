Editor:
A big “tip of the hat” to Officer Kody Anderson!
For a Payson Police Department officer to use his own personal money to purchase and fund the training of a new K-9 drug sniffing dog, Loki, shows much dedication to our small community.
Payson thanks you, Officer Kody Anderson!
Jim Cooper
