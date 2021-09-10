Editor:
The dynamic duo, Michele Nelson and Pete Aleshire, did an awesome job with the Homeowners’ Wildfire Survival Guide. Take the time to read it and share it with your neighbors. It is the Rim Country Bible for preparing for the wildfire season. It clearly explains everything you need to know about why we need to act now and how to plan for a fire disaster. This is a must-read for all of us!
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
