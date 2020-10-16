Editor:
What I know, I listen to the presidential debates and watch the news, but it really don't mean much.
There's three things I know that have happened over the last four years. My taxes have been lower, my net worth (401K) has increased and my drug (insulin) costs have dropped a bunch. I have never been able to say those things about any other president. Thank you President Trump.
John Davis, Payson
(1) comment
I certainly hope that all the Orange Man Bad types cashed their 401k out before his inauguration, based on the media predictions that the market was going to crash. Then again, they rationalize it based on the belief that Obama, who claimed jobs he shipped overseas were never coming back, is responsible for the market growth, not President Trump and his magic wand.
Jack
