Thank you Sunshine
Editor:
I want to extend a word of appreciation and gratitude to Sunshine Cleaning & Restoration. My home needed restoration after experiencing a small house fire which destroyed a door, damaged a wall and completely entrenched the whole house in black, gooey smoke that required hazmat services in preparation for continued in-home habitation.
I live in my home with three big dogs and this house fire took place at 2 a.m. on a Saturday. Sunshine Cleaning & Restoration came promptly to my home, assessed the damage and told me they were going to get the main floor habitable that same day so that my dogs and I would be able to live in the home while the Sunshine staff worked.
Sunshine Cleaning & Restoration did impeccable work. They were kind and professional, keeping me appraised of their work plan and schedule. Sunshine provided me everything I needed to report efficiently to the home insurance company and even met with the insurance adjuster to tour the home damage.
Thank you Sunshine Cleaning & Restoration, you turned our bad day into a sunny and happy experience.
Sarah Berry, Payson
