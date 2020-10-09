Editor:
Kudos to the Town of Payson! I went to the community development office last week and asked if something could be done about the bushes obscuring the view from the corner of Colcord looking west on Longhorn. I was very pleased to see that the foliage has been cleared. Thank you Town of Payson!
Carl Allison, Payson
