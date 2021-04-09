Editor:
The fishing sale brought in over $1,000! Plus special gear donations for the after-school kids program. Helped many folks choose the right equipment to get started fishing in GVL, the local streams and the Rim lakes.
We’ll start gathering more things for the fall sale. Wonderful coordination with the Humane Society Thrift Store team as well.
It’s a real treat to see community members who are often divided on some issues come together in support of our animals' and kids' futures.
Ric Hinkie, Payson Flycasters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!