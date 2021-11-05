Editor:

It has been an incredible time of hardships since March 2020 for all of us. I would say even more so for health care providers and first responders.

November ushers in a season of Thanksgiving and I want to express my deep appreciation of all those individuals who have been there for the Payson community.

Our family relocated to Payson in 2018 and have called upon the Payson Fire Department and Banner Payson Medical Center on nine occasions.

It is a great comfort knowing we will receive excellent emergency care and referral services when an emergency warrants it.

Thank you to all of the Banner Payson Medical Center staff and emergency responders for all that you do and have done for our community. Thank you for being there for us.

Valerie Blackshire, Payson

