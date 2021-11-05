Thanks for being there for us Nov 5, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:It has been an incredible time of hardships since March 2020 for all of us. I would say even more so for health care providers and first responders.November ushers in a season of Thanksgiving and I want to express my deep appreciation of all those individuals who have been there for the Payson community.Our family relocated to Payson in 2018 and have called upon the Payson Fire Department and Banner Payson Medical Center on nine occasions. It is a great comfort knowing we will receive excellent emergency care and referral services when an emergency warrants it.Thank you to all of the Banner Payson Medical Center staff and emergency responders for all that you do and have done for our community. Thank you for being there for us.Valerie Blackshire, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emergency Social Services Referral Care Responder November Banner Payson Medical Center First Responder Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Rosati’s brings Chicago-style pizza to town Payson schools spend override money in the classroom Fence put up on 60-foot section near trail Payson water bills going up COVID still surging in Gila County CLICK TO VOTE IN: Latest Stories Increased flights seen at airport Rosati’s brings Chicago-style pizza to town Payson schools spend override money in the classroom Fence put up on 60-foot section near trail Payson water bills going up County seeks $350k in grants for teen councils, teen pregnancy COVID still surging in Gila County Almanac Pine-Strawberry community benefits from firefighters win Shop with a Hero event needs volunteers Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Patient registration at BPMC refreshing Police, firefighters at Night Out Don’t want Payson to become a big town Thanks for being there for us Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Representatives need to address climate change Columnists Two interesting legal issues A truly amazing trek on horseback – Part 2 A truly amazing trek on horseback The rest of the story on taking the good with the bad – Part 2 March for reproductive rights draws crowd to Beeline Highway Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Payson Chevron Rim Wash Banner Health Cookie Walk at Shepherd of the Pines Arizona Public Service Mathews Insurance Agency NAPA Auto Parts Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credit Payson Guy & Vi Real Estate Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Rim Country Quilt Roundup Bonnie Dorris - Payson Realty Booster Shots Now Available Like & Follow Gila County Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Tom Russell & Associates Chester's Chicken Business Directory Dr. Jaber Abawi ERA Real Estate - Connie Welsh Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Now Hiring Nurses Plant Fair Nursery Caregivers Workshop Dr. Bob Gear Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Tonto Community Concert Association Diamond Quality Beef Heart, Artery & Vein Institute Dueker Ranch Tax Credit Rim Country Pet Salon Pins for Paws Office for Rent Blue Ridge FD seeks volunteers Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Diamond Point Gun Shop Psalm 121: 1-2 Integricare 2x3 Free Crisis Counseling Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling American Sales Ground Game Flooring Firewood - Yard Cleaning - Tree Trimming Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!