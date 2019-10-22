Charity Ball
Editor:
As chair of Payson Lodge’s 2019 Charity Ball it is my pleasure to show deep appreciation to the many Payson businesses who made significant contributions, including: Big O Tires, Miller Autoworks, Mazatzal Casino, Denny’s, Safeway, Fargo’s, Sawmill Theatres, Chili’s, Macky’s, Amy McCracken, Karen Dieken, Arizona Cardinals, Serendipity on Main, Quita and Sally Chobot.
Also many thanks to the Charity Ball committee members who were instrumental in planning, preparing invitations, decorating and setting up. Kitchen personnel who prepared the wonderful food were great, the servers accommodated our guests in a well-appreciated manner, and all those who restored the lodge to its desired condition after the party are to be commended for their performances. And the band entertained to the delight of all present.
Our honored guests, West District Vice President Al Kayal, and his lovely wife, Brenda, were quite pleased and complimentary to all who helped.
Funds raised will be directed to worthy causes. Charity is the cornerstone of every Elk structure and the highest virtue of every Elk creed. The help extended to those in need is added to our own strength.
Jerry Rutz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!