Editor:
I just wanted to drop you a note to express my sincere appreciation for your work. Your tenacity and the detailed depth of your reporting on climate/forest/water issues as well as the COVID-19 crisis and its impacts constitute stellar journalism. Your fearless recent coverage of Congressman Gosar is also to be admired.
Last week I almost forwarded you an interesting story I noted in Salon that claimed Congressmen Gosar and Andy Biggs sought pardons directly from Donald Trump. I decided not to because so far it has not been verified by any of the major news organizations. But it has so far appeared in Salon, the UK Daily Mail, the Arizona Mirror, the Tucson Sentinel and other minor outlets.
The Payson Roundup has provided exceptional and helpful coverage of the numerous crises we face and it is a paper our community should be grateful for. Everyone there does tremendous work, but I felt a need to commend you for what I feel is truly exceptional reporting on a vast array of difficult issues.
I’ve always had enormous respect for reporters, journalists, and authors specializing in politics, climate and history, but I have to admit the last four years have magnified it tenfold. With possibly as many as 30% of Americans unable or uninterested in discerning fact from fantasy or wishful thinking, there has never been a moment in my lifetime when skillful reporting and devotion to the truth was more important. So I thank you and everyone at the Roundup.
Michael Crowley, Payson
Editor’s note: This letter was sent to Peter Aleshire
