Editor:
My family and I wanted to thank Mark from Payson Packaging. Last week he contacted my sister’s oldest son to advise him that his mother had been in several times to FedEx packages to different individuals in different states. We quickly investigated, got the police involved, and it was confirmed that she had been a victim of a scam.
These creeps were using Publisher’s Clearing House as a front. We caught it in time and the damages were limited. If it hadn’t been for Mark’s quick action, it is quite frightening to think how much money she would have lost.
Please, everyone, be cautious of this and other scams.
Linda Jilk
