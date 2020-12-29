Editor:
I wish to thank four groups of folks who make Kaitie’s Closet “work.”
a) The first group includes those individuals who provide us with gently used children’s clothing, including those critical jackets and coats. Some of you rascals have even taken to buying new clothing “on sale” and giving that to us, too.
b) Then there are those of you, both individuals and organizations alike, who provide us with monetary donations. Without those donations we cannot hope to purchase new shoes, new socks, new underwear, new slippers, and new jeans! I was thankfully wrong in assuming that we would take a “beating” this year in terms of donations! You “stepped up to the plate” in a major way.
c) Then there are our “Banner Warriors” who knit/crochet those lovely scarves and bonnets for winter wear for the children. It is so much fun to watch children select the handmade items “right” for them.
d) Finally, there are those wonderful volunteers who sort, tag, and oversee distributions throughout the year! Kaitie’s Closet simply does not exist without your hard, unpaid work.
To all of you, many thanks! I stand in awe of your willingness to assist the children in the Rim Country who need assistance.
Robert Horne, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!