Editor:
Gratitude is extended to all those who attended and participated in the Payson Veterans Day Tribute at the Payson High School Auditorium on Monday, Nov. 11 with special appreciation extended to the veterans who attended.
We are delighted that this annual celebration continues. This year we had a large and varied attendance by many in our community and our high-country region.
More than ever, we need occasions such as this to pause, reflect and re-dedicate. Gathering together as friends and neighbors on the common ground of patriotism is one way that we can begin to “make that difference that counts.”
This annual event is sponsored and presented by the Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the PHS Longhorn Theatre and is but one of several events presented throughout the calendar year.
Our citizens are encouraged to attend these events to honor the various patriotic occasions being recognized. A special thank you to all those who participated, those who supported and especially those who attended. Well done Payson!
On behalf of the dedicated volunteers of the Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the PHS Longhorn Theatre
Bill Sahno, Col., USMC (Ret), chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!