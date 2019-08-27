Thanks for Rodeo Parade help
Editor:
Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country would like to send a special thanks to all of Payson who came out to enjoy the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo Parade on Aug. 17. Extraordinary thanks goes to those who helped make it a success.
First we’d like to thank our parade sponsors Back to Basics and Five Guys. Special thanks also to Rim Liquor and United Methodist Church for their donation of water to our parade participants.
The Senior Center again served us a most delicious breakfast and we thank them for that.
Our judges also deserve a special shout out for taking time from their Saturday: Sheila DeSchaaf, Don Heizer and Michelle Doiron. Thank you so much.
We’d like to send a huge round of applause to our DJs too, who pulled together to man all our stations despite last-minute difficulties. Having y’all announce the parade makes all the difference for the folks who come to watch. KRIM sent DJs, Blaine Kimball, Antoinette Hemberger, Steve Smith, Fred the DJ, and Chris Higgins.
We also want to give a special acknowledgment to Chapman Auto for stepping in at the last minute to provide beautiful cars for the state and local dignitaries to ride in. You guys are awesome. And thanks to the drivers who drove them for us.
We appreciate State Historian Marshall Trimble who served as our grand marshal for this year’s parade. It was an honor to have you.
And last, but not least, a huge thanks to all who participated. Your floats, horses, shiny vehicles, marchers, and flags were awesome. It wouldn’t be a parade without you. See you next year.
Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country
