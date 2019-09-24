Thanks for supporting golf tournament
Zane Grey Shrine Club’s mission is to make people aware of help available from Shriner’s Hospital for Children and Clinics that assist families in connecting with the appropriate facility. We also provide burn awareness materials to the elementary schools and assist Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge with its Clothe-A-Child and child ID programs. We, of course, cannot do this without your continued support. We gratefully thank you for your assistance.
We would like to thank the people of the Rim Country and acknowledge businesses for supporting and making the 2019 Don Castleman Memorial Golf Tournament a success: Alliant Gas, American Legion, Tonto Apache Tribe, Atomic Pest Control, Auntie Gail’s Collectables, Big O Tires, Bruce’s Card Group, Buffalo Bar & Grill, Chapman Auto Center, Debra Daniels CPA, Early Bird Cafe, El Rancho Restaurant, El Zaribah Shrine members, ERA Young Realty, El Zaribah Shrine, Fargo’s Steakhouse, HB’s Place, Hunter Paradise Masonic Lodge, Jacque Lozano, Lavender Farm, Macky’s Grill, Myra’s Art Gallery, Payson Golf Course, Payson Nile Club, Payson Tax Service, Pine Hardware, Pine Herb Shop, Pine-Strawberry Senior Center, Pizza Factory, Ponderosa Market in Pine, PostNet, Rusty Pine Cone, Randall House, SmartSystems, Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, The Honey Store, Tonto Silk Screen & Embroidery-Mtn Teeze, Tymeless Antiques & Treasures, and donations from many Rim Country friends.
Steve Cantrill, chairman, 2019 Golf Tournament, Zane Grey Shrine Club
