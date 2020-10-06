Editor:
Zane Grey Shrine Club’s mission is to make people aware of help available from Shriner’s Hospital for Children and Clinics that assist families in connecting with the appropriate facility. We also provide burn awareness materials to the elementary schools and assist Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge with their Clothe-A-Child and Child ID programs.
We, of course, cannot do this without your continued support. We gratefully thank you for your assistance.
We would like to thank the people of the Rim Country, the 19 teams that participated, and the following businesses for making the 2020 Don Castleman Memorial Golf Tournament a success:
American Legion, Atomic Pest Control, Auntie Gail’s Collectables, Big O Tires, Bob Jackson-Payson Golf Club, Buffalo Bar & Grill, Chapman Auto Center, Connie Welch-ERA, Kristin Croak-ERA, Crosswinds Restaurant, Debra Daniels CPA, Early Bird Café, El Rancho Restaurant, El Zaribah Shrine members, ERA Young Realty, El Zaribah Shrine, Fargo’s Steakhouse, HB’s Place, Jacque Lozano, Lavender Farm, Macky’s Grill, Myra’s Art Gallery, Old County Inn Pizza, Payson Nile Club, Payson Tax Service, Pine Hardware, Pine Herb Stop, Pine Honey Stand, Pinewood Tavern, Pine-Strawberry Senior Center, Pizza Factory, Ponderosa Market in Pine, PostNet, Kim Ross Realty, Rory Huff-ERA, Rusty Pine Cone E-Bikes, Randall House, Road Runner Rubbish, Shady Haven, Steve Cantrill-ERA, Sky’s Rustic Burlwood, Smart Systems, Tonto Apache Tribe, Tonto Silk Screen & Embroidery-Mtn Teeze, Stodghill Excavating, Stripes Mini Mart, Suzy Tubbs-ERA, Tymeless Antiques & Treasures, Young Reality and donations from many Rim Country friends
Steve Cantrill, VP/golf chairman, Zane Grey Shrine Club
