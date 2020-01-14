Editor:
Kaitie’s Closet, a nonprofit dedicated to providing new and gently used clothing to children in need, served over 600 children in 2019.
We wish to thank all who donated used clothing. Those clothes serve as the backbone of our inventory! In addition, we want to acknowledge that many, many individuals contributed monetarily to the “Closet.” I also want to thank the various service organizations, Girl Scouts, churches, trusts, and foundations which have helped provide monetary assistance, too.
Without these donations from concerned individuals and organizations, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear are simply not possible. So, to all of you who care about our children in such meaningful ways, thank you!
Robert Horne, Pine
