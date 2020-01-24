Editor:
On behalf of the Women’s March planning committee, I would like to thank the greater Payson community (and visitors from around the state) who participated in the Women’s March Payson Rim Country on Saturday, Jan. 18. 93 women, men and children gathered to support the mission of the National Women’s March — “To harness together the collective power of women and their allies to build an inclusive society guided by self-determination, dignity and respect for all.”
The march provided an opportunity for connection with eight local groups and organizations and hosted speeches from six passionate women supporting the basic principle of the Women’s March, that women’s rights are human rights.
Thank you to all who volunteered time and energy to make this successful event happen. We would like to thank the Payson Roundup, KRIM and KMOG for their coverage; DJ Craig for documenting all aspects of the march and the Payson Police Department and Volunteers who provided sensitive support throughout the march. Thanks to the 20 volunteers who assisted with set up and breakdown and again, the community organizations who provided the opportunity for networking and ways individuals can put passion into action!
The Women’s March is representative of what our democracy looks like: a diverse gathering of energized, committed individuals exercising their right to assemble and speak their beliefs in a peaceful, welcoming demonstration.
Our work continues as we plan events and actions to end violence against women; to support equal access to health care throughout a woman’s life cycle; to support workers rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights and environmental rights. It you are interested in joining us, or would like information about the Women’s March principles, please contact me at 928-978-1268.
Thank you Payson for supporting the Women’s March.
Penny Navis-Schmidt, co-coordinator, Women’s March Payson Rim Country
