Editor:
Arizona Wild Rescue would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the Payson Roundup for helping us in our recent fundraising efforts to build a much needed shed.
The response to the article was more than expected, and we are humbled by and appreciative of the donations from readers.
To the readers, whose donations helped us achieve our goal, we can’t thank you all enough! While we always need donations, we are very pleased to have been able to meet this goal.
If you would like to send a donation to help our continuing work, you may send checks to Arizona Wild Rescue, P.O. Box 806, Payson, AZ 85547. We also accept donations through our Facebook page. Thank you again, so much!
Delphia Strickland, licensed wildlife rehabilitator; director, Arizona Wild Rescue
A 501(c)(3) Nonprofit EIN 83-2247895
623-203-6473 Text preferred
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!