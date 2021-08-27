Editor:
We have the best humane society, police department, folks, and network to find lost pets anywhere! I will tell you why.
I adopted a blue heeler from the Arizona Animal Rescue League in Phoenix about three months ago. Martha had a “rep” for escaping from the shelter and we know why. She escaped from our completely fenced yard because things were not handled properly while I was gone.
All of us have been doing everything to try and locate her for 2+ days. This morning I got a call from the shelter that they had my Martha (did not change her name because she was 4). I cried, laughed, thanked all the volunteers and thanked God!
Kudos to each of the following: Payson PD who were able to catch her (not an easy task because she is petrified of men and not very trusting); the staff at the Humane Society of Central Arizona, especially Nicole and Stephanie; Marcia who can humanely trap a dog like Martha; Mike and Mary who first spotted her; and the kind neighbors who called the police!
My donation has already been processed by Payson humane society!
Ginger Sparks, Payson
