St. Vincent de Paul Conference in Payson wants to express our hearty thank you to the Dutch Bros. in Payson and our community at large for the generous donations on the Feb. 14 Dutch Luv Day. Their efforts provided $755 for those in need. We at S.V.d.P. could not carry out the work for our clients without the gracious efforts of the business community.
Again, our heartfelt thanks.
Vincentians at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Payson
