Editor:
Having been to, dealt with and been administered my first Moderna Covid-19 vaccination at Payson High School, I have to make a comment.
EVERYONE with whom I dealt in this process needs a raise. From Stella who answered the phone and scheduled my shots, to ALL the people at the PHS site who were standing in the wind (Not a breeze) and cold on Sunday morning to make this vaccination possible, I salute and commend all of you. There was never a sad, morose, “I wish I was somewhere else” statement or attitude I ever encountered the entire time I was there. Trust me when I say it wasn’t a pleasant weather day. If I had the wherewithal, I’d take each and every one of you for a prime rib dinner or a meal of your choice over at the casino.
There is caring and compassion left in the world and it’s personified by and through the efforts of our National Guard who serve continuously and selflessly at the behest of our “community.” You know what? It didn’t cost me a dime, either.
Again, thank you to ALL of you!
Britt Staffield, Payson
