Editor:
After a summer of limited rain and continuing dry weather, it is important to remember and thank the two main individuals for our great water supply. Without the forethought of Buzz Walker, who initiated the Blue Ridge project idea in 1980, and LaRon Garrett, who participated starting 1994, the town would be like the majority of Southwest towns with limited supply of water. Everyone in town, when opening your faucets should be saying thanks to these two. Of course, many more were involved including Tanner Henry, who has taken the lead.
What is more important to this town than good, quality water? The importance of this has been overlooked by our present administration and citizens.
Marjorie Oldenkamp, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!