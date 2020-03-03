Editor:
We have had a water issue for the last six months. We have had two different plumbers out and have tried numerous fixes to no avail.
We went to the Town of Payson Water Department and Daniel and Tanner agreed to come check it out. They were very professional and courteous and they persisted until they got the issue resolved.
A huge thank you to Daniel and Tanner, and the rest of the office staff for their help!
Ken and Sharon Duckworth
