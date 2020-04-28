Editor:
I hold enormous pride in my fellow Americans in this time of crisis and danger. We keep our distance, we avoid the grandkids, we suffer loss from not working. When the CDC sent out defective test kits, private enterprise jumped into the void. Now millions of us have been tested. Now a drug store chain has testing available on site. Critical ventilators flow from the factories of GE, Ford and a vacuum cleaner company.
When New York discovered that it needed more ventilators, a private citizen in the medical world came up with a simple, cheap way to make one ventilator do the work of two, doubling the number at a stroke. Not one New Yorker died from lack of a ventilator.
Within a few weeks of the closing of the USA to China, a Massachusetts company began encyclical trials on a vaccine. Amazing. From zero to clinical trials in a matter of weeks. Other companies have already begun trials of existing medicines as possible drugs to combat the invisible enemy, including lopinavir, remdesvir and ritonavir. Existing drugs have the virtue of known side effects and can be rapidly put to work if they seem to do the job. Firms are developing remedies that come from the antibodies found in the blood of recovered patients. Patriotic recovered patients happily donate their precious plasma to this end.
In Arizona boutique distillers now make hand sanitizer. Other firms make clear plastic face shields and many outfits now make thousands and thousands of facemasks. Even PHS uses its equipment to aid the cause.
Mind your distance and be excellent to each other. It’s the American way.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!