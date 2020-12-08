Editor:
I was pleased to see Peter Aleshire’s article regarding biomass burning. It encouraged me that biomass burning is still being considered as an alternative energy source.
To really make biomass burning and therefore forest thinning a reality, we need a biomass mandate which would require the power companies SRP and APS to generate a certain percentage of their electricity from burning biomass.
I have read in recent articles that an obstacle to a biomass mandate is that the cost of generating power from burning biomass is greater than the cost of generating power using solar or wind. But I don’t see where the big picture is taken into consideration.
The big picture has to include the cost of fighting wildfires in addition to the costs of lost infrastructure and watersheds. And we can’t overlook the potential for lost lives due to wildfires.
I strongly suggest everyone support a biomass mandate. You can start by contacting all the members of the ACC urging them to consider the big picture.
Gordon Medill, Payson
