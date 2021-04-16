Editor:
So, some 90 days ago our Capitol building was overrun. Was it so unreal that we have decided it was nothing more than some good old boys on a romp?
The FBI is gathering hundreds of these playboys, families of the dead have probably finished up the funerals and the paperwork, the blood and other damages are cleaned up and painted over, and the shame is peculiarly one-sided. It isn’t a common thing the break doors and windows of our homes to gain entrance to Our House. It isn’t a common thing to beat the snot out of a Capitol policeman with a Blue Lives Matter sign. It isn’t a common thing to have a frenzied mob conducting constitutional business.
I am not sure I understand this. Why is this great national shame treated as political football? None of us share all the blame but a significant few are pretending they were admiring the cherry blossoms that morning. We are admonished to let the sleeping dogs lie. I choose not to let those sleeping dogs choose their own beds. There was a good reason January 6th will be an unfortunate day in our history. The misfortune will deepen if the disarrangement is not healed.
The state of mind that seems to continue stops us from progress on our recovery from the last 15 months of disastrous pandemic experiences. For some reason the hate we imagine or accuse has more value than our common needs. If reelection is so important try looking out for the rest of us.
Tom Theobald, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!