The conch
Editor:
This letter is intentionally and unapologetically esoteric. Republicans aren’t supposed to have the intellectual capacity to employ allegory as a conveyor of ideology. Therefore, being a Republican, I have borrowed another writer’s story to make my point.
Let me take you to the political island where the Hillary plane wreck left her party’s survivors. Here the leading Democratic presidential contender’s internecine behavior ensures their ultimate demise. For the fulfillment of their greed, all seek control of the conch. The survivors of the last election clamor to establish power. Bernie finally is able to convene the survivors. Short lived. Joe, the elder statesman, understands and takes advantage of the symbiotic relationships between all the contenders. He wants to protect the “littluns.” Short lived.
The common goal is simply to overrun Castle Rock and figuratively or literally, kill the beast. As in the story, they finally find out there is no beast. Alas, the rescuing naval officer sheds light. The islanders have an epiphany when they realize Trump’s re-election was not only inevitable but also their salvation.
Walt Noot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!