This letter is to clear up some misinformation. I’m the person that filed the complaint with the ADA and the DOJ. I don’t live in the town of Payson, and I can’t vote for any of these people. I don’t know what political party any of them belong to.
That settlement of $11 million that you will be paying for over the next three decades, was a direct results of your mayor not doing what he had promised to do. The mayor and I met together, and I expressed the current violation down at the lake. He understood, and expressed his concerns. he asked me if there was anything else that I needed.
I gave him six months to get the handicap parking stalls repainted and one sign replaced to bring the stalls into compliance with the federal law, and nothing was done. I dropped him a note reminding him that to date nothing had been done, I received a letter from him telling me that he had forgotten and that I didn’t need to look any farther, he would get right on it. I heard nothing and nothing was done over the next six months.
I speculate the cost of the project would have been under $500 and probably half of that, it was nothing more than routine maintenance after the parking lots surfaces had been sealed.
I wasn’t looking for the whole parking lot to be re-striped, just the handicap parking stalls, and if possible one stall added to the launch area.
I truthfully thought after I had penned a letter to the mayor and the council the first time, it would be taken care of. The stalls would be repainted, and we could move on to bigger and better projects. I was wrong. Like an ant at a picnic, it just never went away. After 2 1/2 years and countless letters I heard nothing and nothing was done. I sent him a letter and the council that legal counsel would be retained, and then I filed the paperwork.
Now it will cost every man, woman, and child $675 dollars in the town of Payson to settle this. It all could have been avoided if the mayor would have just done what he said he would do. I gave him two chances to honor his word. Now the town will have to pay for it.
(1) comment
Great job Karen. You should be very proud of yourself.
Jack
