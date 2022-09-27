“A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.”
The late Senator Everett Dirksen was known for his hawk-eye observations of and snarky comments on extravagant federal spending. One of his most famous comments is the (above quote).
For a reality check, take a piece of paper and write the numeral 1 with 6 zeroes after it; that’s a million. Then write 1 with 9 zeroes: that’s a billion. To catch up with Bidenflation, write 1 with 12 zeroes. That’s a trillion. Be sure to use some commas to get the proper visual effect.
Since Joe Biden began welcoming unlimited numbers of illegal aliens into the U.S., here are some actual numbers: the cost to us taxpayers, calculated by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), is $20 BILLION PER YEAR.
And that doesn’t count the $140 BILLION in ongoing costs for illegals who arrived pre-Biden.
“The analysis is based on an estimated 1.3 million released into the U.S. by immigration officials, as well as approximately 1 million ‘getaways’ — illegal immigrants who have slipped past overwhelmed agents. FAIR calculates each illegal immigrant costs $9,232.00 to support.” (Fox News)
According to FAIR, the amount spent on illegal invaders could include “providing every homeless veteran in the U.S. $50K a year for the next 10 years. Or hiring 330K teachers and giving every family earning less than $50K a year a $410 grocery voucher.”
“Even in an age in which trillion-dollar spending packages are considered modest, the additional $20.4 billion the Biden border crisis has heaped upon the backs of the American people is staggering,” stated FAIR spokesman Dan Stein.
Many Americans are unaware of these numbers. It’s not on the news, so it’s not on their radar. That’s because it’s blacked out and censored. It’s not what Big Tech or the mainstream networks want you thinking about — you might get angry, especially when it’s time to pay your “fair share” of taxes ... and perhaps interact with one of the new 87,000 IRS agents being hired by the Biden administration to ensure you fund this unconstitutional illegal invasion.
As a faithful subscriber to this paper, I keep reading repetitive, apoplectic screeds trashing “The Demon Donald,” but very few letters or articles containing actual facts about “Dementia Joe” and the mega-damage he is doing to our country in incalculable ways.
We may be approaching the point where even mini-MAGA is no longer possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!