The divisive one Aug 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Referencing Mike Quinn’s 8/2 letter to the editor, how divisive can one person be?I guess since I voted for Trump I am a thug and a liar. He even questioned if I am a man. By the way Mike, when you put your name on something you should include your pronouns.Roger Buck, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mike Quinn Liar Editor Pronoun Roger Buck Person Letter Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories After 35 years, Payson Justice Dorothy Little retires Reading the tea leaves to sustain Payson’s water supply for decades Forest Service launches added thinning project at C.C. Cragin Arizona Trail Association improves Highline Trail sections Revamped food truck festival with light show a hit Latest Stories Emergency Planning conference Thursday After 35 years, Payson Justice Dorothy Little retires Reading the tea leaves to sustain Payson’s water supply for decades Arizona Trail Association improves Highline Trail sections Hometown Heroes: Payson Senior Center Revamped food truck festival with light show a hit Auditions announced for ‘The Frog Prince’ Proposal sought for courthouse security Gila County has highest infection rate in the state Payson traffic signals ready for emergency vehicles Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor The divisive one Pride is back Unhappy with vote Bigger enemies Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Education choice is benefiting Rim Country Protecting the Grand Canyon Selective enforcement of law wrong Climate/forest treatments Columnists Christopher Creek turns into jungle with recent rains Local doctors discuss pregnancy complications and changes in the law The Terrors of Tommy – Part 2 The Terrors of Tommy A new look at some old sayings – Part 3 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Thank You SOLD ON RIM COUNTRY Arizona Department of Revenue Ponderosa Bible Church A Taste at the Bridge Pine Country Garage Doors ERA Real Estate - Shelly Poore Dr. Jaber Abawi Integricare 2x3 Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Optimum is here. fs Optimum is here. Opioid Symposium Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Payson Book Festival Free Fingerprinting for School, Day Care employees Payson Plumbing Solutions Big O Tires Lovejoy Hormone Clinic Tom Russell & Associates The Backyard at The Fairways Business Directory Help a child in foster care Humane Society of Central Arizona Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!