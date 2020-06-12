Editor:
Last Monday (June 1) rumors on social media of a planned demonstration by hundreds of bused in Phoenicians brought out the worst of Payson and raises questions that need addressed.
A local 17-year-old girl was told, “You’re gonna end up dead,” by a man who was accompanied by a woman who “flashed a gun.” The teenager fled the scene and was followed and photographed on her way home.
A 21-year-old woman who posted her intention to attend the peaceful demonstration was texted, “I’ll practice my right to shoot you,” by an unnamed bully.
Around 30 armed wannabe vigilantes were gathered at Bashas’ and intimidated nine teenagers.
Per the Roundup, two police officers stood by.
No arrests were made for the armed adults intimidating these young people with words and weapons!
Barbara Buntin was quoted in the Roundup, these teens exercised poor judgment.
Poor judgment! The young people were exercising their First Amendment rights, while the adults flaunted the Second Amendment; by threatening and intimidating them.
The questions:
Why were the gun toting intimidating bullies not arrested or at least made to disperse?
What would have happened if the rumored “hundreds of protesters” arrived?
Would a blood bath have taken place?
When this kind of trouble is expected, does the police department, and the mayor, really want a gang of untrained vigilantes shooting up the crowd?
I see large liability issues for the Town of Payson if some kind of plan is not put in place to stop these self-appointed civilian “defenders of the peace.”
I see a major problem with allowing this kind of mob to intimidate our young (or old) citizens, who are breaking NO laws, but are disagreeing with the right-wing organizations that think they own our town.
I’m a pretty peaceable former police sergeant and I would never have allowed this illegal action by a band of bullies to take place.
I would not be “pretty peaceable” if someone told my daughter, or any family member, “You’re gonna end up dead.”
Mr. Mayor and Mr. Chief of Police, I would suggest that you address the problem confronting you these days.
Payson seems to be sitting on a time bomb.
Ted Paulk, Payson
