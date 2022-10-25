“Reproductive freedom” by any other name is still the killing of an innocent unborn human being.
I have no respect for so-called “Christian” pastors who do not stand up and speak up for the most vulnerable and helpless human beings.
I have no respect for “Christians” who don’t vote for pro-life candidates.
I have no respect for those who remain silent while the abortion holocaust goes on every day all around them.
Human life begins at fertilization say 5,337 biologists (96%) who responded to a questionnaire. The majority, by the way, identified as liberal, pro-choice, non-religious Democrats.
Abortion isn’t “health care,” certainly not for the unborn baby. It’s the only medical procedure that requires the death of an innocent human being to be considered a “success.”
Rarely is an abortion necessary to save the life of the mother. An exception is an ectopic pregnancy, in which an embryo has implanted outside the uterus and cannot survive. If untreated, the woman may not survive either. “Saving the life of the mother” in surgical abortions? It takes an hour and half to do a C-Section, and 2-4 days for a surgical abortion.
The very least the “pro-choice” Women’s Marchers could do is tell the truth. There are two victims when a woman chooses to end the life of her baby: Her baby and herself. Those who say women don’t suffer regret, some even to the point of suicide, are liars. In multiple studies examining the link between abortion and mental health, two-thirds showed a correlation between abortion and adverse mental health outcomes. The suicide rate for post-abortive mothers is seven times higher than those who remained pregnant.
Women’s marchers also ignore the truth that “mail order” chemical abortions, done in the privacy of one’s home, is bloody, painful, and dangerous. The mother also experiences the horror of seeing her tiny baby floating in the toilet.
And men, just how “loving” toward you do you think a woman can be who proudly shouts she has killed her helpless baby? Would you want to “fall in love” with such a woman?
Gov. Newsom of California has erected billboards in red states sickeningly “quoting” Mark 22:39 to perversely justify the atrocity of doing away with your own flesh and blood. Jesus Christ didn’t say “Love Your Neighbor as Yourself … but not your unborn baby.”
