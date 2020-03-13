Editor:
After reading the column written by Michele Nelson published in this newspaper regarding the upcoming splash pad in Green Valley Park I wish to offer the following in order to help clear up any confusion regarding it.
What follows are some of the facts surrounding this issue:
The Citizens Splash Pad Committee with overwhelming support of the community recommended a splash pad at Green Valley Park. Town staff also agreed that this location for their proposal was the best option.
The splash pad examples shown in the committee’s recommendation were in the range of 775 to 1,197 square feet of spray area. The current splash pad proposal is 1,366 feet of spray area.
The current estimate from Vortex for an installed splash pad is $251,433.38. This number does not include site prep and the equipment room, which have some additional cost, but is not complicated. A majority of the work could be completed by city staff. I had hoped that this should not cost the $70,000 city staff is requesting.
There was not a bid process for this project. The town selected Vortex from a pre-qualified list. Vortex is also part of Miracle Playground Company which did the playground at Green Valley Park. The committee researched and contacted a number of splash pad companies for input. The committee did not recommend a particular company.
The town of Snowflake’s splash pad, which was viewed and used as a possible model for our project was $180,000 although they used town staff for installation which is not what was recommended with our project.
Since the beginning of this project there have been more obstacles than solutions, but we are still on course to have the splash pad up and running by July of this year to benefit all the families of Payson.
The splash pad is not intended to be a replacement for the Taylor Pool in Rumsey Park.
Payson will join many other communities in our state who provide the fun experience of a splash pad in the hot Arizona sun. At NO FEE, Payson residents and visitors can come together, young and old alike, and enjoy a healthy recreational activity for many years. I have to wonder why anyone would be against this fine addition to our town.
Mayor Tom Morrissey
