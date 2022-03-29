Editor:

Dear parents of Payson K-12 students,

In case you missed it in Friday’s Roundup:

Arizona Republican “lawmakers” in our District, Rep. Brenda Barton, Rep. Walt Blackman, and Sen. Wendy Rogers voted against raising the cap for education spending ... a position they have steadfastly taken since taking office.

“Arizona ranks 48th” out of 50, in teacher salaries.

And then, just this week, Arizona Republican “lawmakers” hailed the overturning of voter approved Prop. 208 which cost the Arizona State Education system over ONE BILLION dollars.

I gotta ask Republican parents in Dist. 6; is your support of these politicians more important than the education of your children?

Please read the article in the Roundup if you haven’t already ... and ponder what this does to the future of our children.

FYI, many of these Republican politicians have invested their own money in charter schools ... while failing to support our public schools ... just a thought.

Ted Paulk

JackHandy
Jack Handy

My children will be fine not attending public institutions pushing a socialist agenda. If you know the politics of your children's teachers, they shouldn't be teaching.

Teachers do have a point when it comes to pay, especially before the record inflation we've experienced in the last 14 months, however, pay should also be merit based. At the same time, the upper levels of the school boards have no problem taking salaries that are 6 figure and start with a 2, or even a 3, depending on the district. The teacher's union has created this issue and the let them eat cake mentality that the current administration also pushes, is sickening.

Stop funding the monster until reforms are in place. It's no wonder that private and charter schools are grossly outperforming the public schools, they're not plagued with bureaucracy and overrun with corruption.

Jack

