Editor:
I had an epiphany recently and I’m both embarrassed and surprised that it took me so long to see something that was right in front of my eyes. To wit, this president is NOT vain, vindictive, vulgar and vicious because he’s a Republican! He’s the way he is because that’s his personality and the manner in which he conducts himself regardless of political party affiliations. He could be a Democrat, independent, Whig party member (with ever changing hair color), or even a Bull Moose (he speaks enough “bull” to be made a charter member) and he would still be who he is, i.e., an egocentric and totally self-absorbed individual.
He is not cut from same cloth as Eisenhower (yes, I’m old enough to remember “Ike”), Ford, Reagan, George H.W. Bush or George W. Bush. In fact, he makes Nixon look like a choirboy.
Here’s a “reality check” from a registered independent voter. The Republican Party will be done with Trump in either five months or 4-1/2 more years and he’ll be done with them. If Republicans believe Trump will have any loyalty to the party after his departure they also probably believe he’ll voluntarily release his tax returns that he promised to do 3-1/2 years ago when the “audit” was finished.
GOP’ers will have to decide if they want to be defined and represented by one individual or do they want to appeal to a broader audience that embraces Republican values and ideas that have defined them in the past.
We need a viable two party system in our beloved country. Let’s hope the GOP doesn’t go the way of pay phones, drive-in movies and video rental stores.
Richard K. Meszar
(2) comments
Yes, and the "party of diversity" who claims to despise rich, old, white men, narrowed their choices down to, wait for it, two rich, old, white, men. Outstanding!
Could you take a moment and tell us what you love about Biden? How about the democratic party as a whole? Their contributions to society have been phenomenal over the years I'm certain, but I can't seem to find anything they've done to help anybody but themselves.
Jack
Excellent letter.
I am wondering if the RNC might wise up and give the nod to someone other than Trump...probably not...rats going down with the ship.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!