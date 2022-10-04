In response to Robert Hershberger’s letter “Vote for democracy,” I feel the necessity to make the following points:
1. Although we do vote on candidates for office, our Founding Fathers never used the word “democracy” to describe the country they envisioned. We are a constitutional republic with a Bill of Rights to protect freedom of speech, press, assembly, the right to keep and bear arms, unreasonable searches and seizures, due process of law, state’s rights, etc. When these rights are taken away, as many are by the current administration, it is no longer a “democracy” or a constitutional republic, but a step closer to communist ideals.
2. Hershberger says to vote your convictions rather than your politics and then goes on to push who he calls “moderate candidates,” which just happens to be Democratic lap dogs for Joe Biden. Mark Kelly and Tom O’Halleran have both voted well over 90% with Biden’s agenda. Kelly has very close ties to China; who developed the COVID-19 virus, did not contain it and it spread all over the world.
3. While our students are bogged down with WOKE policies, Russia’s and China’s students are learning higher math, science and how to destroy the USA from the inside.
4. Two years after Biden takes office, we have uncontrolled spending, runaway inflation and open borders (lethal drugs, sex trafficking, slavery and disease).
5. It seems perfectly OK for Democrats to flood Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Florida with unwanted ILLEGALS and all the problems associated with many of them. But try to somewhat even the unfair burden by sharing the cost and damage caused by ILLEGALS with other states, and out of the woodwork comes Hillary and other Democratic leaders showing their hypocrisy by crying unfairness, showing selfishness and their actual true racism.
6. Progressives and liberals cry about how wicked America is because of slavery. Most all countries, past and present, even religions, have had or still do have slaves in one form or another. Some are very powerful countries, like Russia and China. Our open borders fester with child and adult sex SLAVERY. How do you Mr. Hershberger and other Democrats condone this by voting to support more of the same? HOW?
So I ask YOU to somehow forget politics, look deep into your heart and your soul and vote your true convictions.
