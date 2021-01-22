Editor:
For decades we, in the United States, have arrogantly lectured other nations on how best to govern. Indeed, one of our recent politicians felt free to deem other nations to be “s-hole” countries because they didn’t look and act like us.
Well, the storming of our seat of government by thugs last week-egged on by their “fearless leader” has been a watershed moment for the world. They now clearly understand that our hypocrisy of “do as we say and not as we do” can be dismissed out of hand!
Robert Horne, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!