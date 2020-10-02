Editor:
I never thought I would say this, but self-professed multi-millionaire Donald J. Trump is absolutely right, we poor working stiffs who pay our fair share of federal taxes are nothing but suckers and losers! God bless America! The joke’s on us!
Sylvette Wolfe, Payson
