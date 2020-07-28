Editor:
At the low point of the Civil War, the winter of 1862-63, an abolitionist named Wendel Phillips spoke these words ... “Wherever cast lives, whether it be on the Thames or on the Seine, whether on the Ganges or on the Danube, there the South has an ally. Never until we welcome the Negro, the foreigner, all races as equals, and melted together in a common nationality, hurl them all at despotism, will the North deserve triumph or earn it at the hands of a just God.”
That is inspiring rhetoric, to my ears. Republicans of today, like the Republicans of that gory, glorious time, believe that America is a nation of ideas, not simply a bunch of people who inhabit the same patch of ground.
Movie star Dwayne Johnson had a biopic in Forbes magazine. He has the wonderful American work ethic, diligent, focused and has parlayed his unspectacular acting talent (I am a professional movie critic and have an informed opinion) and vivid on-screen persona into a mighty profit. In 1995 he had a net worth of $7. Today, it measures in the hundreds of millions. I celebrate his success, I enjoy his films and watch them because they are fun, even “Baywatch.”
He has as much DNA from Africa as ex-president Obama but no one buys a ticket and says “Please sell me a ticket for a movie with a black actor.” We buy his tickets because he has what we want to see. In the American meritocracy, providing customers with what they want is what matters, not the religion, sexual proclivities or skin color of the vendor.
People who cannot get beyond skin color want us to value people because they have a favored tint, a favored sect or a favored way of enjoying their private bits.
Hogwash. Melt us all in the pot, the meat of America is the notion that “All men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights ...” Our common commitment to the ideas of the Founders makes us great, not tint or titillation. Let us celebrate merit, accomplishments, and results.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
Great letter! There are winners and losers of every race and creed. No one life should matter more than another, and none deserve preferential treatment over another. If you can't behave and follow the laws, perhaps that should be adjusted so you don't have negative encounters with authorities. The trophies for everybody and no spanking or discipline of kids is showing the end result in places like Seattle and Portland. Defunding police in the name of a left wing acronym organization is dangerous rhetoric.
Jack
