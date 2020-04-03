Editor:
Due to the coronavirus sweeping through our county, it has changed the way we live our lives, possibly forever. The things I took for granted, I now have to stop and think about not only how I will be affected, but others as well.
The virus has also given me time for reflections. In that reflection time I can take a look and see or think about things I’ve not considered before. Case in point is the stimulus/relief package that was put together in the Senate and signed by the president this past week. A few years ago a $1.2 billion tax cut was signed into law. I remember hearing about it and thinking that was a large sum of money in which I and other citizens would benefit from by and by — once the dollars trickled down. Haven’t seen that “trickle” yet.
What I thought this time about the federal government spending that much money — $2 trillion — was why so much, who does it go to and how was it broken down? Does it flow from the top 2% of the population down or will it flow up first to the people who need it most?
I am discovering what’s been happening during my reflection time. I have woken up. I was paying close attention. I began to understand that as an American citizen it is part of my responsibility to watch and pay attention to how our taxes are disbursed and to whom.
Stay awake everyone.
Bettie Julkes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!