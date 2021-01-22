Editor:
There is a sign at the crossing of Airport and McLane that says “Sidewalk Closed. Cross Here.” The sign has stood there for over 10 years and, ironically, BOTH walks, on either side of the street, are maintained, clean, paved, and open! One side looks no better or worse off than the other and you are free to choose. The sign has been there so long that people no longer notice it. But, maybe, in some unconscious way, these kind of messages have power over us. I pass that sign every time I drive into town. It reminds me that the path we choose is only as “closed” as we make it!
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!