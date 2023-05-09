Ho hum, another day, another mass shooting – or several. Whose home, school, workplace will become the next slaughter house? Whose loved ones, including children, will never come home again? Maybe yours? Is this “the price of freedom?” How many of your own are you willing to sacrifice today?
The NRA was formed in 1871 to promote sportsmanship and reward marksmanship as a means to prepare men who might be called to fight a war against foreign enemies. Rifle clubs were formed and “riflemen” competed in the Olympics. Until the 1970s, the NRA supported the right for law-abiding citizens to own guns for hunting, sportsmanship, and protection, but not criminals or the mentally ill. They were in favor of gun licensing and background checks and backed the 1968 Gun Control Act. Then came the Reagan years, and America became besotted by gun-toting cowboys on TV who enforced their own brand of law without government intervention. Vigilantes became heroes and the government become the enemy as unfounded fear-mongering decried business regulation and social welfare programs as anti-American and spread the insidious belief that every citizen should be armed and that gun rights must be protected- at all costs. And today we are paying those costs in the dearest form possible, blood and tears. The irresponsible proliferation of guns and increasing lack of oversight do nothing to ensure our safety, but only guarantee more tragedy. Instead of a beacon for law, order, and democracy, under the influence of the powerful NRA, the USA is becoming a poster-child for gun-loving violence. Our elected officials and wanna-be’s seek votes by posing with automatic weapons and pander to anarchists who would willingly overthrow our government by force, as clearly demonstrated on January 6, 2021. White supremacy and discrimination against minorities is on the rise and corporate greed is willfully ignored in favor of tax cuts and elimination of social safety nets for fear they will unfairly “spread the wealth.” Fear is the tool that is being used to divide and conquer the American people, and it seems to be working. Just watch the news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!