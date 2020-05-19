Editor:
The threat to Payson’s economy is not from the coronavirus. The real threat spews from the constant finger pointing negative behavior of Mayor Morrissey and Councilman Ferris. Their poor judgment and vindictive actions cripple the town and embarrass us to outside investment.
Robert Peterson, Payson
